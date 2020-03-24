Lady GaGa admits coronavirus waste plan for Coachella's secret set, delays the release of & # 39; Chromatica & # 39;

WENN

Although he believes that art can provide joy and healing, the singer of & # 39; Born This Way & # 39; says 'I don't think it's right to release this album with everything that's going on' during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lady Gaga He is delaying the release of his new album after the coronavirus pandemic ruined plans to promote "Chromatica" with a secret set at the Coachella festival in California.

The pop superstar had hoped to release his new material on April 10 and surprise return to the stage in Coachella to celebrate its release, but now the festival has been postponed until October, GaGa has had to rethink his entire marketing plan.

In a long note posted on social media on Tuesday, March 24, GaGa explains: "I wanted to tell you that, after much deliberation, I made the incredibly difficult decision to postpone the release of Chromatica. I will announce a new 2020 release date soon "

"This is such a hectic and terrifying time for all of us, and while I think art is one of the strongest things we have to bring joy and healing to each other at times like this, it just doesn't seem right to release this album with everything that is happening during this global pandemic. "

"I had so many fun things planned to celebrate together …" he continues. "I had a secret Coachella set lined up, and many other fun surprises, some of which I'm still planning to share with you very soon!"

And while GaGa's residency shows in Las Vegas from April 30 to May 11 were recently suspended, the singer hopes that the current health crisis has lessened in late May, allowing her other concerts, as well as her tour. Summer Chromatica Ball, go ahead as scheduled.

Hits creator "Born This Way" concludes the message by insisting that Chromatica "is still on the way," adding: "To my fans, I love you. I know you are disappointed. Probably angry and sad … I hope I can see that when the album comes out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss, and make it the most bombastic celebration (sic) of all time AND until that time comes, EVERYONE STAYS AT HOME! "

GaGa is the last artist to delay album release plans after Alicia Keys Y HAIM Also hit the pause button on launching your projects.