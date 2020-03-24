LA Star's Little Daughter Christy McGinity Dies After Arriving 7 Weeks Earlier

Little Women LA star Christy McGinity is currently the morning of her daughter's loss. The baby passed away after arriving 7 weeks early.

The reality star revealed that she was having a difficult pregnancy through Instagram. He had been in and out of the hospital several times while the doctors did their best to keep the girl in the womb as long as possible.

Not long after her last hospitalization, Christy returned to Instagram to announce that she had given birth to baby Violet Eva, who weighed just 3 pounds 15 ounces.

A representative told People Magazine that Christy and her new boyfriend, Gonzo Carazo, were receiving thoughts and prayers at the time, but asked for privacy on March 10.

On Monday, the heartbreaking news broke that the premature baby had passed away.

‘It is with our deepest pain that we send our little girl Violet Eva Carazo to play with the angels. We were able to spend two weeks with our sweet baby and for that we are eternally grateful. Respect our privacy during this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated. "

This comes after, in the midst of her unpleasant divorce from Todd Gibel, news leaked that she was expecting a child with her new boyfriend, who is nine years her junior.

‘Thanks to my family, friends and admirers for their love and support. Not great for the person who leaked our cheery news! That was for us to say no to you! We wouldn't tell anyone for up to three months because the first trimester is the scariest. Especially for us Little People. After TMZ leaked our little blessing, we were bombarded with a ton of other tabloids. "

Gonzo then spoke to Radar Online where he told them he was elated to receive a baby with his girlfriend.

Ad

Rest in peace with little Violet.



Post views:

0 0