Kylie Jenner lands in hot water for more than $ 450 Louis Vuitton chopsticks amid economic crisis

Instagram

People react badly to the recent publication on social networks of the & # 39; star Keeping up with the Kardashian & # 39; due to bad times where people are currently struggling due to the coronavirus crisis.

Up News Info –

In difficult times like this, the wealthy must consider what they post online. Kylie Jenner She learned that the hard way after she was getting a backlash for bragging about her $ 450 Louis Vuitton chopsticks on social media.

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"He recently treated his online devotees to a video of his expensive new utensil set." You should start traveling with these, "the makeup mogul captioned the clip on her Instagram Stories id.

%MINIFYHTMLf339322db89228846ad3a0bccd74011a11% %MINIFYHTMLf339322db89228846ad3a0bccd74011a12%

People, however, reacted badly to the shorten given the bad time. Apparently many thought that Kylie should have used her billion dollar fortune to help people as they are currently struggling due to the coronavirus crisis. "People are starving," an Internet user reminded the television star. Meanwhile, another added, "Stop for a moment showing off your life full of luxuries, including sushi sticks that are worth more than our homes. Kylie, stupid!"

"Kylie Jenner just bought a $ 450 Louis Vuitton chopstick, because she's really out here on sushi," wrote another person. Another comment, on the other hand, read: "It's funny how influencers like Kylie Jenner post about the need to remember to travel with their louis vuitton sticks while people are laid off and wonder how they will earn their next paycheck during this pandemic."

Kylie has yet to respond to criticism.

Despite that, one's mother surely knows how serious the pandemic is since she has been practicing social distancing. He also urged his followers to do the same because "the faster we stay inside, the faster we can do it again … I hope everyone takes social distancing seriously!"

In the Instagram Stories of March 19, she added: "Hey guys, happy self-quarantine. I know I've already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is to practice social distancing and self-quarantine right now. I'm going to continue ninth. day ". The billionaire then relayed a message from the US Surgeon General. USA, Dr. Jerome Adams, saying, "The coronavirus is a real thing. I heard from the surgeon general this morning, and although I've already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come here and talk to you so you can see and hear me. "