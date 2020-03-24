Kylie Jenner bikini photos dream of the beach

Kylie Jenner he just wants to sunbathe.
On Tuesday, the 22-year-old shared a photo from her recent girls' trip to the Bahamas, making her Instagram followers dream about the beach.
"Wishing it was me right now," Kylie captioned the photo, where she can be seen wearing a pink floral bikini and enjoying the ocean from her beach chair.
In February the keeping up with the Kardashians star and his closest friends including Victoria Villarroel, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Amber asaly Y Yris PalmerThey had the best getaway during their stay at the new Villa Rosalita on Harbor Island.
Kylie's 2-year-old daughter was also present for the girls' epic journey. Stormi Webster, who seemed to have more fun on the trip and wore several matching outfits with her famous mom. "Kylie received her friends and they all had an incredible time," a source told E! News. "Kylie took Stormi on a golf cart ride that she loved. It was a trip to relax and enjoy a little vacation with the girls and they all had a lot of fun."
In recent days, Kylie and the rest of the Kardashian family have taken social estrangement amid the coronavirus outbreak very seriously. Taking to Instagram to urge her fans to do the same, she joked that her 2017 pregnancy helped her prepare to stay home.
"My pregnancy prepared me for this," she said. "I didn't leave the house for months. Towards the end of my pregnancy, helicopters flew over my house every day, so I was afraid to leave. But it was my choice to do so, so I never got bored." I watched movies, I read books. I did full spa days and took long baths. "
Kim Kardashian He also shared how he's holding up with a throwback image with Khloe Kardashian. "I was organizing my photos on my phone and I found this and I miss my sisters, but we are all socially estranged and we keep separate from each other separately," beauty magnate KKW wrote to his fans. "It is difficult, but we have to do this for our safety and that of everyone else."
Like her sisters Kourtney Kardashian She also encouraged her followers to practice social distancing and gave fans an update on how to homeschool her three children. Mason Disick10 Penelope Disick, 7 and Reick Disick, 5, has been going, joking that she officially became the "home physical education teacher."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
