Kylie Jenner bikini photos dream of the beach

Kylie Jenner he just wants to sunbathe.

On Tuesday, the 22-year-old shared a photo from her recent girls' trip to the Bahamas, making her Instagram followers dream about the beach.

"Wishing it was me right now," Kylie captioned the photo, where she can be seen wearing a pink floral bikini and enjoying the ocean from her beach chair.

In February the keeping up with the Kardashians star and his closest friends including Victoria Villarroel, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Amber asaly Y Yris PalmerThey had the best getaway during their stay at the new Villa Rosalita on Harbor Island.

Kylie's 2-year-old daughter was also present for the girls' epic journey. Stormi Webster, who seemed to have more fun on the trip and wore several matching outfits with her famous mom. "Kylie received her friends and they all had an incredible time," a source told E! News. "Kylie took Stormi on a golf cart ride that she loved. It was a trip to relax and enjoy a little vacation with the girls and they all had a lot of fun."