KUWK: Kylie Jenner is criticized for buying expensive Louis Vuitton chopsticks instead of helping with the coronavirus pandemic!

The makeup magnate turned to social networks to share a clip in which he showed his brand … chopsticks? The elegant Louis Vuitton chopsticks were, as you can imagine, very expensive, more precisely, $ 450 and many social media users were not on board with spending so much on something that it really doesn't need to be a luxury item.

Especially now that the world is going through the coronavirus pandemic, people are not loving celebrities who splurge on unnecessary things instead of helping with the global crisis.

After all, Kylie Jenner is a young billionaire and she could be using some of her money forever!

This seems to be the answer to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star post.

"I have to start traveling with these," Kylie wrote in the controversial clip subtitle.

The post came after he had previously told his followers that he really yearned for some sushi.

You can see the makeup magnate opening the casing of the eating utensils that had the famous brand logo printed on them.

Then carefully pull out the chopsticks to show them on camera, the same logo visible on them too.

Kylie Jenner just got brand new LV chopsticks. If I own it, I would never use it to eat shit sushi 😩 pic.twitter.com/GYXDLBVFkL – Ekidjun (@ekidjun) March 23, 2020

Soon after, people in the comment section started criticizing her for spending so much on such trivial things instead of using her wealth to help people struggling in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These are some of the reactions he received: "People are starving." / ‘Stop for a moment showing your life full of luxuries, including sushi sticks that are worth more than our homes. Kylie, stupid! & # 39; / & # 39; Kylie Jenner just bought $ 450 Louis Vuitton chopsticks, she's really out here at the sushi. & # 39; / & # 39; It's funny how influencers like Kylie Jenner post on the need to remember to travel with their louis vuitton chopsticks while there are people being laid off and wondering how they will earn their next salary during this pandemic & # 39 ;.



