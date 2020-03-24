KUWK: Kim Kardashian and Momager Kris Jenner meet for the first time while in quarantine, but still keep their distance!

The great Kardashian-Jenner clan has spent their quarantine time separately to ensure that they are kept as safe as possible amid the spread of the Coronavirus. With that said, Kim Kardashian only let one person into her home in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time in many days and it was her mother Kris Jenner!

However, even so, the two women took some serious precautions, keeping the recommended distance between them, as highlighted by a clip that Kim shared on her social networks.

%MINIFYHTMLe054ae7eaa0927451603dc8ecb21912a11% %MINIFYHTMLe054ae7eaa0927451603dc8ecb21912a12%

Not only that, but they also seriously discussed the reasons why social distancing is so important right now.

It must have been nice for the mother and daughter to hang out, but there was no physical contact!

Not only did they not hug each other to say hello, but they also kept the recommended six feet apart from each other, even after they were both quarantined in their homes and thus most likely not exposed to the virus.

Social distance is the most important thing! Please take it seriously pic.twitter.com/sagtAZUMXQ – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 23, 2020

As mentioned earlier, Kim and Kris took this opportunity to make a little PSA for their fans.

In a video shared by Kim, she and Kris were sitting at a massive table facing each other, the considerable distance was very obvious.

‘Hi guys, so today is the first day that someone from outside comes into my house. She is my mother, social distancing, and we are sitting 6 feet away eating lunch together. We walked 6 feet away and it was very different to go out. We just went to our backyard now that it's not raining, but I just want you to be encouraged that social distancing is definitely the way to go and it really is going to make a difference to overcome this curve, "Kim shared with her followers.

Ad

Then Kris added that ‘It made a huge difference in my attitude, energy and mood. It made me feel more joyful to see Kim and I think if you guys can try to go out for a few minutes. "



Post views:

one