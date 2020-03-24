Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard give up renting apartment tenants

Hello beautiful
Kristen bell Y Dax Shepard I really come from a good place.
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has left people around the world ill, tied to their homes and out of work, the beloved Hollywood couple is doing their part to help.
A representative confirmed that the couple gave up rent collection in April for their tenants in California, where the state is currently under a home shelter order with many at risk of unemployment.
In addition to the rental news, first reported by TMZ, the actress also made a donation to No Kid Hungry, which has focused its efforts on feeding children and families in need as schools close as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
Bell gave $ 150,007.96 to the organization: the $ 7.96 contributed by his two daughters, Lincoln, 6 and Delta5.
And, while Shepard was quarantined for a few days after traveling, his longtime wife and children paid a visit outside his window for a dance party.
It goes without saying that when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, Kristen Bell and her family are helping to make the world a little brighter during this dark time.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
