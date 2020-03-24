Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard give up renting apartment tenants

Kristen bell Y Dax Shepard I really come from a good place.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has left people around the world ill, tied to their homes and out of work, the beloved Hollywood couple is doing their part to help.

A representative confirmed that the couple gave up rent collection in April for their tenants in California, where the state is currently under a home shelter order with many at risk of unemployment.

In addition to the rental news, first reported by TMZ, the actress also made a donation to No Kid Hungry, which has focused its efforts on feeding children and families in need while schools are closed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Bell gave $ 150,007.96 to the organization: the $ 7.96 contributed by his two daughters, Lincoln, 6 and Delta5.