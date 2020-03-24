Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard give tenants free rent in April due to COVID-19 crisis

%MINIFYHTMLa01368481d62efcfb3d1b5728b3fad2f11% %MINIFYHTMLa01368481d62efcfb3d1b5728b3fad2f12%

In addition to giving up renting tenants, the star of & # 39; Frozen 2 & # 39; He has his two daughters raiding their piggy banks to make a $ 150K donation to the No Kid Hungry charity.

Kristen bell Y Dax Shepard give tenants at their Los Angeles properties a month without rent amid coronavirus blockade.

According to TMZ, the married couple decided to forego rent collection for April due to the coronavirus pandemic, during which many of their tenants are out of work, as California is under a "stay home" order.

A manager at Pringus Property LLC, the Kristen and Dax company that owns at least two residential buildings, reportedly emailed tenants to share the good news, expressing empathy and encouragement, and promising to work with residents. best possible.

While World Health Organization (WHO) officials advise people to practice social distancing and stay at home in an attempt to prevent the spread of Covid-19, many homeowners are giving tenants a pass as it continues. the outbreak.

The "Frozen II"The star also recruited the couple's daughters to help as they raided their piggy banks and donated a total of $ 150,007.96 to the No Kid Hungry charity to help out during the pandemic.