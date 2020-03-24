Kourtney Kardashian jokes She is the "physical education teacher at home,quot;

Class is in session!
Monday, Kourtney Kardashian She proved to be the coolest "home PE teacher,quot; in town with a fun Instagram post. Taken while walking her dog Honey, the mother of three can be seen leading the way as she pushes the family's beloved Pomeranian in a stylish dog pram.
"I am the physical education teacher at home," the image captioned. Fully committed to her new role, Kourtney wore an oversized crew neck sweatshirt, tie-dye sweatpants, and sneakers. To complete the sporty look, she tied her signature brunette locks in a high ponytail and slipped on small black sunglasses.
Following the outbreak of coronavirus, the keeping up with the Kardashians star and her children Mason Disick10 Penelope Disick, 7 and Reick Disick, 5, have been practicing social distancing to avoid the spread of the virus. Last week, she shared an update with fans about how her little family has fared with an adorable Instagram post featuring her youngest son.
"Yes, we were still in our pajamas the night before and we still haven't brushed our hair, but we've been busy with important things like meditating, reading books, watching movies, baking, dancing in the kitchen, playing dress up, most importantly , really slowing down and spending time together, "he wrote. "Reigny and I hope they are taking care of themselves and others."
Like Kourtney, her sister. Kim Kardashian He has also been doing his part by staying home. By sharing a backlinks post with Khloe Kardashian, the founder of KKW Beauty shared how her famous family is taking social estrangement seriously during the pandemic.
"I was organizing my photos on my phone and I found this and I miss my sisters, but we are all socially estranged and we keep separate from each other," Kim wrote to her fans. "It is difficult, but we have to do this for our safety and that of everyone else." She added, "PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay indoors to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart,quot;
Kylie Jenner She also shared an update with fans, joking that her 2017 pregnancy prepared her for social estrangement. "I'm on day 8," he said via Instagram. "My pregnancy prepared me for this. I did not leave the house for months. Towards the end of my pregnancy, helicopters flew over my house every day, so I was even afraid to leave. But it was my decision to do so. I never left. boring. I watched movies, read books. I did full spa days and took long baths. "
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLe02cbfd7ce26f2efa9de8875fcf0934617%%MINIFYHTMLe02cbfd7ce26f2efa9de8875fcf0934618%