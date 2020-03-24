Kourtney Kardashian jokes She is the "physical education teacher at home,quot;

Class is in session!

Monday, Kourtney Kardashian She proved to be the coolest "home PE teacher,quot; in town with a fun Instagram post. Taken while walking her dog Honey, the mother of three can be seen leading the way as she pushes the family's beloved Pomeranian in a stylish dog pram.

%MINIFYHTMLe02cbfd7ce26f2efa9de8875fcf0934613% %MINIFYHTMLe02cbfd7ce26f2efa9de8875fcf0934614%

"I am the physical education teacher at home," the image captioned. Fully committed to her new role, Kourtney wore an oversized crew neck sweatshirt, tie-dye sweatpants, and sneakers. To complete the sporty look, she tied her signature brunette locks in a high ponytail and slipped on small black sunglasses.

%MINIFYHTMLe02cbfd7ce26f2efa9de8875fcf0934615% %MINIFYHTMLe02cbfd7ce26f2efa9de8875fcf0934616%

Following the outbreak of coronavirus, the keeping up with the Kardashians star and her children Mason Disick10 Penelope Disick, 7 and Reick Disick, 5, have been practicing social distancing to avoid the spread of the virus. Last week, she shared an update with fans about how her little family has fared with an adorable Instagram post featuring her youngest son.