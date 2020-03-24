Kim Kardashian West attacks Taylor Swift in ranting epic on Twitter after "famous,quot; conversation between Kanye West and leaked singer

Kim Kardashian West turned to Twitter, where she faced Taylor Swift and her contest.

In a series of tweets, Kanye West's wife called Taylor, a liar who claims to be a victim instead of focusing on those who suffer during the coronavirus pandemic.

The reality TV star decided to criticize Taylor days after the recently edited, unfiltered country-wide / beloved pop phone call and Kanye, where he didn't tell her about the use of the word "b * tch,quot; in the controversial song. " Famous. "

Kim claimed that he never edited the footage or audio, which was released in 2016.

She wrote: “@ taylorswift13 has chosen to revive an old exchange, which right now feels very selfish given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. I didn't feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I'm actually really embarrassed and mortified to comment right now. Still, because she continues to talk about it, I feel like I have no choice but to answer because she's actually lying. "

The above statement is a lie because Kim was surprised by comments from I like that they hit Taylor.

Taylor made a statement asking her fans to donate and help those affected by the virus.

She later added, "I didn't feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I'm really embarrassed and mortified to do so right now, but because she continues to talk about it, I feel like I was left with no choice but to answer because she's really lying. "

She went on to say, “To be clear, the only problem I had regarding the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who said that. Kanye never called for permission … They spoke clearly, so I let them see that. No one denied that the word "b * tch,quot; was used without their permission. "

I'm a publicist for Taylor and this is my original EDIT statement. By the way, when you take parts out, that's edit. PS Who got mad for leaking that video? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/AtMGUp3t24 pic.twitter.com/EjGDwAdL6O – Tree Paine (@treepaine) March 24, 2020

The mother of four shared, "At the time they spoke, the song had not yet been fully written, but as everyone can see on the video, he manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in his statement when his team said he declined and warned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. "

She went on to explain: “The lie was never about the word b * tch, and it was always whether there was a call or not, and the tone of the conversation. I never edited the footage (another lie). I just posted a few clips on Snapchat to get my point across, and the recently leaked full video doesn't change the narrative. "

Kim defended Kanye saying, “Furthermore, Kanye, as an artist, has every right to document his journey and musical process, just as he did recently through his documentary. Kanye has documented the making of all of her albums for her personal archive, however, she has never released any for public consumption and the call between the two would have remained private or gone to waste if she hadn't lied. forced me to defend it. "

He concluded by saying, “This will be the last time I speak about this because, honestly, nobody cares. I'm sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important issues. "

Ad

Many fans defend Taylor and call Kim and Kanye liars.



Post views:

two