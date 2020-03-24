Kim Kardashian tries to kill a book about her S * x tape with Ray J

Kim Kardashian is directly her newly acquired legal knowledge of killing a book that reportedly centers on her sex tape scandal with then-boyfriend Ray J.

According to page six, the book was written by former family confidant Kevin Dickson. Dickson has written a book called "Post Famous,quot; where the main character, Zia Zandrian, is very similar to Kim Kardashian.

In the book, Zia's mother begs her to sell her sex tape for $ 5 million, which is not a good look for Kim if the book is based on any truth, but Kim says it's all a lie.

Kardashian's infamous sex tape with Ray J was released in 2007 by Vivid Entertainment. Company founder Steven Hirsch has denied the rumors that Kris Jenner was involved in its sale, calling them "nonsense," but he paid him for the video's release, but never said how much they paid him.

We will have to wait and see if the book sees the light of day.