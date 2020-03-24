Kim Kardashian temporarily closes KKW beauty site due to coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML60df135e8d629b89261d53e1b62a121811% %MINIFYHTML60df135e8d629b89261d53e1b62a121812%

Meanwhile, the television star is launching a cotton line through her intimate brand, SKIMS, with proceeds donated to needy families as part of a boss partnership at Baby2Baby.

Kim Kardashian She has been forced to shut down her KKW beauty empire due to the coronavirus crisis.

Representatives of the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star's brand has informed fans of the news, noting that health orders made by Los Angeles Governor Gavin Newson and security concerns have led to halting production."

"While this is still a difficult time for all of us, we have been inspired by all the incredible support we are seeing within our community and we would like to thank you for your patience and understanding," the statement read. "Your order will receive top priority as soon as we can resume shipping. Sending best wishes for your health and safety."

After the announcement, the 39-year-old woman revealed that she is doing her part in the midst of the pandemic by launching a cotton line through her intimate brand, SKIMS, and donating profits to needy families as part of a partnership with Baby2Baby bosses. .

"As a mother, helping families in need during this time is especially important to me," wrote the mother of four, adding that she plans to support Baby2Baby by providing "essentials for children and families in need."