Kim Kardashian talks about Taylor Swift for digging up an old drama from the 2016 video: "This will be the last time I talk about this because honestly nobody cares."

%MINIFYHTML8e8924d8aeed478c0781b0fd16dfd98811% %MINIFYHTML8e8924d8aeed478c0781b0fd16dfd98812%

Kim Kardashian has had enough of Taylor Swift and her die-hard fans coming to fetch her and her husband Kanye West over their continuing feud over a 2016 phone call about Kanye's song "Famous," which mentioned Taylor in the infamous song line. Kim recently jumped on Twitter and didn't hold back at all, as she addressed the situation "for the last time."

Kim Kardashian posted the following messages on Twitter, addressing Taylor Swift directly:

%MINIFYHTML8e8924d8aeed478c0781b0fd16dfd98813% %MINIFYHTML8e8924d8aeed478c0781b0fd16dfd98814%

“@ Taylorswift13 has chosen to revive an old exchange, which right now feels very selfish given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. I didn't feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I'm actually really embarrassed and mortified to comment right now, but since she continues to talk about it, I feel like I have no choice but to respond because she's really lying.

%MINIFYHTML8e8924d8aeed478c0781b0fd16dfd98815% %MINIFYHTML8e8924d8aeed478c0781b0fd16dfd98816%

To be clear, the only problem I had regarding the situation was that Taylor lied through his publicist who stated that "Kanye never called for permission …" They spoke clearly, so I let them see that. No one denied that the word "bitch,quot; was used without their permission. At the time they spoke, the song had not yet been fully written, but as everyone can see from the video, she manipulated the truth of her actual conversation into her statement when her team said she "rejected and warned her about releasing a song. with such a strong misogynistic message. "

The lie was never about the word bitch, it was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation. I never edited the footage (another lie): I just posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point, and the recently leaked full video doesn't change the narrative.

To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his journey and musical process, just as he did recently through his documentary. Kanye has documented the making of all of her albums for her personal archive, however, she has never released any for public consumption and the call between the two would have remained private or gone to waste if she hadn't lied. forced me to defend it.

This will be the last time I talk about this because honestly nobody cares. I'm sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important issues. "

Well, Kim obviously had TIME today!

Roommates, what do you think about this?