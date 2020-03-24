Kim Kardashian lands in hot water to pledge SKIMS sales donation

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; Announces that it will donate 20% of its SKIMS earnings to a charity, but some people think it is not doing enough.

Kim KardashianGood intention in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has been met with negativity. After announcing that it would donate 20% of its SKIMS earnings to help those affected by the global crisis, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star was criticized for being considered not doing enough.

The 39-year-old woman announced her pledge to donate through Instagram on Monday, March 23. "As a mother, helping families in need during this time is especially important to me," she shared in the post. "@ baby2baby is on the ground providing the essentials for children and families affected by COVID-19 and is working 24 hours a day to get diapers, blankets, hygiene products, school supplies and more."

"Today @skims will replenish our most beloved cotton collection and donate 20% of the drop proceeds to @ Baby2baby's COVID-19 Emergency Response Program to support its mission of providing basic essentials to children and families who need it. " Kanye West continued to announce. She ended the post with an invitation to "shop now at SKIMS.COM and enjoy free shipping on domestic orders over $ 75".

Kim's invitation to buy his products infuriated many. One, in particular, compared it to Rihanna writing: "Rhianna gave $ 5 million and didn't ask anyone to buy her anything." Another rebuked her: "The millions of people you say are being affected are just a source of profit for you. You are so disconnected from reality that all you think about is how everything will benefit you."

A third offered Kim a suggestion by commenting, "How about instead of asking us to buy your brand so that you can donate money? You donate the money you already have so people sitting at home without pay don't buy things. order other people to benefit from it … use your platform so they don't reinforce the money you already have and you will never leave without it. "

