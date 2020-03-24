Home Entertainment Kim Kardashian just broke her silence on Taylor Swift's statement about Kanye...

Kim Kardashian just broke her silence on Taylor Swift's statement about Kanye West's leaked phone call

Bradley Lamb
Over the weekend, the full version of Taylor Swift's 2016 phone call with Kanye leaked online.

The leak shows that Kanye did not reveal all the details about his song "Famous,quot; and did not obtain Taylor's permission to use the infamous lyrics "I made that bitch famous."

On Monday, Taylor broke her silence on the video after she liked fans' Tumblr posts that showed their support for her by telling the truth all this time.

Now Kim Kardashian has also broken her silence, responding to Taylor's statement with a series of tweets.

. @ taylorswift13 has chosen to revive an old exchange, which right now feels very selfish given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now.

I didn't feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I'm actually really embarrassed and mortified to comment right now, but since she continues to talk about it, I feel like I have no choice but to respond because she's really lying.

To be clear, the only problem I had regarding the situation was that Taylor lied through his publicist who stated that "Kanye never called for permission ..." They spoke clearly, so I let them see that. No one denied that the word "bitch,quot; was used without their permission.

As for why Kanye didn't reveal the lyrics to "I Made That Famous Bitch,quot;, Kim says Kanye hadn't written that part of the song yet.

At the time they spoke, the song had yet to be fully written, but as everyone can see from the video, she manipulated the truth of her actual conversation into her statement when her team said that she

"He declined and warned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message."

The lie was never about the word bitch, it was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation.

To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his journey and musical process, just as he did recently through his documentary.

Kanye has documented the making of all his albums for his personal archive, however, he has never released any for public consumption & amp; the call between the two would have remained private or would have gone to waste if he hadn't lied & amp; forced me to defend it.

This will be the last time I talk about this because honestly nobody cares. I'm sorry to bore you all with this. I know that you are all dealing with more serious and important issues.

I have a feeling this won't be the last time we'll hear about it, but we'll see!

