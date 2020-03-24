Kim Kardashian just broke her silence on Taylor Swift's statement about Kanye West's leaked phone call

Over the weekend, the full version of Taylor Swift's 2016 phone call with Kanye leaked online.
The leak shows that Kanye did not reveal all the details about his song "Famous,quot; and did not obtain Taylor's permission to use the infamous lyrics "I made that bitch famous."
On Monday, Taylor broke her silence on the video after she liked fans' Tumblr posts that showed their support for her by telling the truth all this time.
Now Kim Kardashian has also broken her silence, responding to Taylor's statement with a series of tweets.
As for why Kanye didn't reveal the lyrics to "I Made That Famous Bitch,quot;, Kim says Kanye hadn't written that part of the song yet.
I have a feeling this won't be the last time we'll hear about it, but we'll see!
