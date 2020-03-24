Kim Kardashian criticizes Taylor Swift for comments of & # 39; self-service & # 39; about Kanye West's leaked call

WENN / Instar / Adriana M. Barraza

The rapper's wife & # 39; Follow God & # 39; defends herself and her husband after the & # 39; Lover & # 39; singer He hinted that the couple manipulated the phone call, accusing Taylor of lying that Kanye never called for permission.

Up News Info –

Kim Kardashian has shot at Taylor Swift after the latter spoke about the leaked phone call between her and Kanye West. Defending herself and her husband after receiving a backlash for discrediting the country's pop-superstar in the past, the reality TV star accused the 30-year-old singer of being selfish with her response to the matter.

"@ taylorswift13 has chosen to revive an old exchange, which right now feels very selfish given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now," began his series of tweets on Monday, March 23. Withheld from addressing the matter, the mother of three said, "She is actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to talk about it, I feel like I have no choice but to answer because she's actually lying ".

%MINIFYHTML2fd9befad0ec7c7dee196a71d9098da211% %MINIFYHTML2fd9befad0ec7c7dee196a71d9098da212%

Kim also accused Taylor of lying that Kanye never asked for his permission before releasing his song "Famous" that featured references to Taylor. "To be clear, the only problem I had regarding the situation was that Taylor lied through his publicist who said 'Kanye never called for permission …' They clearly spoke, so I left Everyone sees it. No one ever denied the word & # 39; b *** h & # 39; was used without their permission, "he insisted.

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star continued to insist that he never manipulated the phone call as Taylor suggested." I never edited the video (another lie). I just posted a few clips on Snapchat to clarify my point and the recently leaked full video doesn't change. the narrative, "he wrote.

Faced with Taylor's claim that the phone call was illegally recorded, Kim insisted: "Kanye, as an artist, has every right to document his journey and musical process, just as he did recently through his documentary." He added that "the call between the two would have remained private or would have gone to waste if he had not lied and forced me to defend him."

Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian She also weighed in on the revived feud, tweeting: "I was just about to go to sleep ** but then I saw my sister post a couple of tweets … Kim is my lawyer for life! !!!! My sister and my lawyer. "

Kim's tweets responded to Taylor's posts in the Instagram story in which the latter stated, "Instead of responding to those who ask how I feel about the leaked video images, proving that I was telling the truth. all the time about * that call * (you know, the one that was illegally recoded that someone edited and manipulated to frame me and put me, my family, and my fans in hell for 4 years), "he asked his fans. to focus on "what really matters". He then urged his followers to donate to Feeding America.