Home Entertainment Kim Kardashian Addresses Leaked Taylor Swift Call

Kim Kardashian Addresses Leaked Taylor Swift Call

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Kim Kardashian jumped on Twitter to address the leaked video of the phone call with Kanye West.

Four years ago, the couple released a clip of Ye's call with Taylor, but someone from the camp leaked the raw images, which seem to tell a completely different story.

After the full version was leaked, Taylor replied, "Instead of answering those who ask how I feel about the leaked video, showing that I was telling the truth the whole time about * that call * (you know, the The only one that was illegally recorded, that someone edited and manipulated to frame me and put me, my family, and my fans in hell for 4 years) … SCROLL to see what really matters. "

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©