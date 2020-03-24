Kim Kardashian Addresses Leaked Taylor Swift Call

Kim Kardashian jumped on Twitter to address the leaked video of the phone call with Kanye West.

Four years ago, the couple released a clip of Ye's call with Taylor, but someone from the camp leaked the raw images, which seem to tell a completely different story.

After the full version was leaked, Taylor replied, "Instead of answering those who ask how I feel about the leaked video, showing that I was telling the truth the whole time about * that call * (you know, the The only one that was illegally recorded, that someone edited and manipulated to frame me and put me, my family, and my fans in hell for 4 years) … SCROLL to see what really matters. "

Watch the full video below.

And Kim, who fiercely protects both husband Kanye and her reputation, jumped on Twitter to directly tackle the newly leaked video, criticizing Taylor for leaking it at such a difficult time in the world.