Kim Kardashian accuses Taylor Swift of lying about Kanye West's call

Kim Kardashianhad talked.

In a series of tweets posted Monday night, the E! reality star responded to Taylor Swiftrecent statement on the alleged release of never-before-seen images of her and Kanye Westthe infamous 2016 phone conversation. According to Kim, Taylor is still lying about whether or not she ever approved the lyrics to Kanye's song "Famous."

%MINIFYHTML6a4f99d0cc1ea1e205678a94b044ec5513% %MINIFYHTML6a4f99d0cc1ea1e205678a94b044ec5514%

Kim tweeted: "@Taylorswift13 has chosen to revive an old exchange, which right now feels very selfish given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. I didn't feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I'm really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she keeps talking about it, I feel like I have no choice but to answer because she's really lying. "

%MINIFYHTML6a4f99d0cc1ea1e205678a94b044ec5515% %MINIFYHTML6a4f99d0cc1ea1e205678a94b044ec5516%

She continued: "To be clear, the only problem I had regarding the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called for permission …" They spoke clearly, so I let them see that. No one denied that the word & # 39; bitch & # 39; was used without your permission. "

"At the time they spoke, the song had not yet been fully written, but as everyone can see on the video, she manipulated the truth of her actual conversation into her statement when her team said she had rejected and warned her about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message, "Kim continued.