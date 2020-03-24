Kim Kardashian accuses Taylor Swift of lying about Kanye West's call

Kim Kardashianhad talked.
In a series of tweets posted Monday night, the E! reality star responded to Taylor Swiftrecent statement on the alleged release of never-before-seen images of her and Kanye Westthe infamous 2016 phone conversation. According to Kim, Taylor is still lying about whether or not she ever approved the lyrics to Kanye's song "Famous."
Kim tweeted: "@Taylorswift13 has chosen to revive an old exchange, which right now feels very selfish given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. I didn't feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I'm really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she keeps talking about it, I feel like I have no choice but to answer because she's really lying. "
She continued: "To be clear, the only problem I had regarding the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called for permission …" They spoke clearly, so I let them see that. No one denied that the word & # 39; bitch & # 39; was used without your permission. "
"At the time they spoke, the song had not yet been fully written, but as everyone can see on the video, she manipulated the truth of her actual conversation into her statement when her team said she had rejected and warned her about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message, "Kim continued.
In February 2016, Taylor's representative told E! News release in a statement, reflecting Kim's statement, "Kanye did not ask for approval, but instead asked Taylor to release his 'Famous' single on her Twitter account. She rejected it and warned him about the song launch with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor never realized the actual lyrics, 'I made that bitch famous'. "
Kim later tweeted: "The lie was never about the word bitch, it was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation. I never edited the images (another lie). I just posted a few clips on Snapchat to state my point and the recently leaked full video doesn't change the narrative. "
She then defended her husband, writing: "Furthermore, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his journey and musical process, just as he did recently through his documentary. Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive. However, he has never released anything for public consumption and the call between the two would have remained private or would have gone to waste if he hadn't lied and forced me to defend him. "
Kim concluded, "This will be the last time I talk about this because honestly nobody cares. I'm sorry to bore you all with this. I know everyone is dealing with more serious and important issues.
Just a few hours ago, Taylor also encouraged her fans to focus on "what really matters,quot; amid the coronavirus pandemic while promoting Feeding America and the World Health Organization.
"Instead of answering those who ask how I feel about the leaked video," the singer wrote via Instagram Stories, "proving that he was telling the truth all the time about * that call * (you know, the it was illegally recoded that someone edited and manipulated to frame me and put me, my family, and my fans in hell for 4 years) … SCROLL to see what really matters. "
ME! The news has reached the Taylor representative for comment.
