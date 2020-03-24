Kim Bailey bets on gold with Vinndication | Racing News

Kim Bailey hopes Vinndication can pay off his decision to take a patient approach by becoming a contender for the 2021 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Having long believed that the seven-year-old has the ability to enter a Gold Cup, the Andoversford coach will tailor his next campaign to culminate in the Festival's masterpiece.

After running out of the winner of an Ascot roster chase on his return in November, Vinndication finished a respectable fourth underweight in the Ultimate Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Bailey said: "I have always believed that he has the potential to be a Gold Cup horse on time, and I am not changing his mind now. He is still a young horse, and I am sure there are more improvements."

"He ran an absolute storm (at Cheltenham) for a horse that had not run since November, and gave him the idea that he can only run with his right hand.

"It will be very difficult for him to run on handicaps next season, but we kept him with them this season because we felt he was still at a disadvantage to win races on them."

"We will have to look for better races next season, and it would be wonderful if we could do that and make it to the Gold Cup."

While Bailey was pleased with Vinndication's latest effort in defeat, he believes the result could have been even better if he had been able to gallop him on the racecourse.

He added: "He could have had a second race at Ascot before Christmas, but he had that stone bruise, it was probably a blessing in disguise because it gave him a little more time to get stronger."

"I was hoping to gallop at Newbury Racecourse, which we couldn't do. They just hit him three times, and that may have made a difference."

"I was fit as a flea at home, but there is nothing better than practice in the game."

Bailey has been forced to rethink future plans with Imperial Aura, after the seven-year-old boy was hit with a 14-pound walk to a 157 mark after his victory at the Festival on Novices Disability Hunt from the Northern Trust Company.

He said: "It was a great result, because it is not often that you plan a campaign and it arrives just in the day. I have seen the replay so many times that my assistant Mat Nicholls has said, 'If you see it again you could be expired! & # 39 ;.

"We definitely have no chance of thinking of going back to Cheltenham for one of those good downsides. Now they are out of the question."

"At the moment, I couldn't tell you what we are going to do."

Although plans for Imperial Aura may remain fluid, Bailey has hinted that a three-mile return could be in the cards at some point.

He said: "I think he is a very good horse that still has a little bit more improvement, but he needs to do it, because we are going to a different league."

"I think he'll get three miles. He earned it at Fakenham, but that wasn't really a race; then it didn't really end at Cheltenham, but that was just his second fence race."

The Gold Cup-winning coach is convinced Newtide can leave his first hurdle loss behind, as a distant last of six finalists at the National Hunt Chase, by progressing into a contender at next year's Coral Welsh Grand National .

He said, "All the way it looked like he was going to hack, but I think he's still a bit of a big baby and he wasn't physically strong enough to deal with it, plus it was just his third running over fences.

"I really think he will get those trips, and I hope he will be one for the Welsh Grand National next season, because he loves the soft ground."