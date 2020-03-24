Kim and Kourtney Kardashian launch in the recently released Super Trailer for the upcoming season of "KUWTK,quot;

Roommates, after months of waiting for the highly anticipated new season of the popular reality series "Keeping Up With The Kardashians,quot; is only a few days away, but the newly released footage has fans doing a double take. In the now viral clip, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are actually seen throwing punches at each other, as well as some punches and kicks, to prove that things between the sisters are definitely not entirely good.

If you've been watching the most recent seasons of the hit reality show E! "KUWTK,quot;, so you already know that older sister Kourtney Kardashian has been the source of most of the drama surrounding the famous family. She has struggled with virtually everyone in the family, especially sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Like 18th The season premiere is approaching, a new and longer trailer has been released, and the previous footage of the Kim and Kourtney Kardashian fights are even more outrageous than we thought in the opening video.

In the new clip, Kim and Kourtney are seen throwing punches, kicks, slaps and throwing out lots of insults, such as Kourtney telling Kim she has a "fat girl,quot; and Kim promptly telling Kourtney to "shut the shit up." . "

You may recall that Kourtney has always been saying that she is tired of doing the show, tired of being the center of attention and wants to distance herself from her brothers to live in a remote place with her three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

The season premiere of "KUWTK,quot; airs on March 27th at 8 p.m. on E!

Roommates, what do you think about this?