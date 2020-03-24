Kim and Kourtney Kardashian fight gets physical in KUWTK Teaser

The new season of keeping up with the Kardashians it is profiled to be explosive.

In this preview of season 18, which opens on Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., the long tension between sisters Kourtney Kardashian Y Kim Kardashian seems to get the best of them.

"I'm going to screw you, you idiot," Kourtney yells at Kim before throwing his drink at her.

The two begin to fight, with Kim hitting and trying to kick Kourtney. Khloe Kardashian He tries to pull them apart, but things only get worse when the three sisters are leaning against a wall, leading Kourtney to slap Kim hard across the face.

Narrating the dramatic teaser is Khloe, who is sitting by a fireplace and dressed in her now notorious Kris Jenner costume. Glass of wine in hand, she quickly interrupts the preview of the fight scene.

"Oh, you want to know what happens next?" Khloe says. "Well darling, you have to be vigilant."

The clip briefly returns to the tumultuous fight, which Kendall Jenner is now present for.

"Just get him out of here," Kim tells Kourtney. "I don't even want to see your king's face."