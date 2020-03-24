Kim and Kourtney Kardashian fight gets physical in KUWTK Teaser

The new season of keeping up with the Kardashians it is profiled to be explosive.
In this preview of season 18, which opens on Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., the long tension between sisters Kourtney Kardashian Y Kim Kardashian seems to get the best of them.
"I'm going to screw you, you idiot," Kourtney yells at Kim before throwing his drink at her.
The two begin to fight, with Kim hitting and trying to kick Kourtney. Khloe Kardashian He tries to pull them apart, but things only get worse when the three sisters are leaning against a wall, leading Kourtney to slap Kim hard across the face.
Narrating the dramatic teaser is Khloe, who is sitting by a fireplace and dressed in her now notorious Kris Jenner costume. Glass of wine in hand, she quickly interrupts the preview of the fight scene.
"Oh, you want to know what happens next?" Khloe says. "Well darling, you have to be vigilant."
The clip briefly returns to the tumultuous fight, which Kendall Jenner is now present for.
"Just get him out of here," Kim tells Kourtney. "I don't even want to see your king's face."
"I don't want to be near your fat ass!" Kourtney responds, prompting Kim to yell "Then go!"
Kourtney does exactly that, but not before telling Kim to "shut up."
Fortunately, the rest of the claim is not so tense. The beginning is even pretty sweet, as Khloe reads from what she calls The great book of Kardashian-Jenner tales.
"Once upon a time there was a powerful queen who gave birth to five princesses, each with their own gifts and passions, from health to beauty and humor," says Khloe, as viewers glimpse other moments from season 18, such as Kendall modeling, Kylie Jenner mapping out big plans for Kylie Cosmetics and Khloe and Scott Disick pulling his usual jokes.
"But as his kingdom grew stronger, so did the burden that came with it," adds Khloe before the drama begins.
See all the action packed KUWTK beat yourself up!
keeping up with the Kardashians returns this Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
