Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson will be behind closed doors, says Dana White | MMA News

UFC chief Dana White says the highly successful fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will take place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The UFC 249 event was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 18 in Brooklyn, however, the pandemic has forced President White to consider other options.

He has now also confirmed that he is 99.9 percent confident in a new place for the long-awaited lightweight title fight.

"Yes (I know where it is)," White said. "But I'm not ready to tell you yet. I know a lot. There will be no fans there. It will be a closed event."

White added: "Trust me, Khabib has been telling me every day, 'Send location'. I have it. It's 99.9 percent. On April 18, we are having this fight."

Dana White says she has found a place for the big lightweight title fight



UFC 249 is also expected to present a full card, which White has championed despite the postponement of many sporting events around the world.

"Everyone who is going to be involved in this is going to be because they want to be, not because they have to be or have to do something," White said. Believe me, we didn't start thinking about security when the coronavirus appeared.

"Health and safety, these are things that normal businesses right now don't necessarily have to think about on a daily basis. Healthy and safety is something we've been doing long before the coronavirus and will do it long after the coronavirus is gone. This is normal for us. "