Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish await baby No. 2

Getty Images for Rémy Martin // Jerritt Clark
Baby on Board!
Kevin Hart Y Eniko Parrish I have a lot to look forward to this year.
Despite everything that happens in the world with him Coronavirus Pandemic, the longtime couple has something special to celebrate: they are expecting baby number two!
Parrish took to Instagram to share the exciting news.
"Baby # 2," her caption began, along with a sultry photo showing her growing baby bump. "In the midst of all this, we are counting our blessings and we couldn't be more grateful."
She added, "It will soon be a family of 6!"
As some fans may know, Hart is already a proud father of Hart Sky (15) and Hendrix Hart (12), whom he shares with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart. Also, the 40-year-old comedian and Eniko welcomed their first child together, Kenzo Kash Hart, two years ago.
While Kevin hasn't yet shared the baby news with his followers, he did comment on his love's Instagram post. He responded with various emojis, which included fire, palms, and prayer hands.
It seems that this pregnancy will be a very different experience for the couple.
In 2017 Hart admitted to cheating on Parrish, who was pregnant at the time with her son.
"I made a serious mistake in the trial and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen," the 40-year-old actor said in an emotional Instagram post. "And by doing that, I know I'm going to hurt the people closest to me, whom I spoke to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my children."
In his legend, he wrote: "Sending so many apologies to my wife and children. I have to do better and I will. I am not perfect and I have never pretended to be … I love you all."
Kevin and Eniko have been married since 2014 and it seems that they are stronger and happier than ever.
Congratulations to the couple on the news of their baby!
