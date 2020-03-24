Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish await baby No. 2

Baby on Board!

Kevin Hart Y Eniko Parrish I have a lot to look forward to this year.

Despite everything that happens in the world with him Coronavirus Pandemic, the longtime couple has something special to celebrate: they are expecting baby number two!

Parrish took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

"Baby # 2," her caption began, along with a sultry photo showing her growing baby bump. "In the midst of all this, we are counting our blessings and we couldn't be more grateful."

She added, "It will soon be a family of 6!"

As some fans may know, Hart is already a proud father of Hart Sky (15) and Hendrix Hart (12), whom he shares with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart. Also, the 40-year-old comedian and Eniko welcomed their first child together, Kenzo Kash Hart, two years ago.

While Kevin hasn't yet shared the baby news with his followers, he did comment on his love's Instagram post. He responded with various emojis, which included fire, palms, and prayer hands.