Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko expect a second child together

Eniko Parrish takes to her Instagram account to debut her belly, captioning the photo with: "In the midst of all this, we are counting our blessings and we couldn't be more grateful."

Kevin Hart he's ready to be a father again: his wife is pregnant with the couple's second child.

Eniko Parrish has announced that she is waiting through Instagram, posting a photo of her posing with a baby belly.

"Baby # 2," the 35-year-old captioned the shot, adding: "In the midst of all this we are counting our blessings and we couldn't be more grateful! We will soon be a family of 6!"

Hart and Parrish are already parents to two-year-old son Kenzo, and the comedian and actor also has two children, ages 12 and 15, from his marriage to first wife Torrei Hart.

The expectant mother will hope to avoid the marital problems that plagued her first pregnancy this time: Hart allegedly cheated on his wife in September 2017.

Parrish addressed the scandal in Hart's new docuseries, Don & # 39; t F ** This Up, explaining that he discovered his man was cheating on him when someone sent him a video of Kevin kissing another woman. "

"I was pregnant at the time," she said. "I was about seven or eight months pregnant, I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and I immediately lost it. I called him crying … I'm like, p ** thirst. At that moment and there I kept saying, 'How the hell did you let that happen? You humiliated me publicly … & # 39; "

"Everything is on Instagram, everything is on social media. It was a continuous fight all the time. Every day. I kept asking him, like, 'If this is what you are going to do, I don't want to be part of it & # 39 ;. "

Hart publicly apologized for his actions on the show.

"The worst part is just knowing how you made someone feel," he said. "When I could see that first hand with Eniko, when I could see the effect my reckless behavior had, it was overwhelming. That tore me apart. That really tore me apart … That is probably the lowest point in my life, because I know of what I was responsible for. "

The baby news comes six months after Hart narrowly escaped dying in a terrible car accident last September (19), when his 1970s classic Plymouth Barracuda flipped over during a trip to the canyon near his home in Calabasas, California.

"I am grateful for my family, my friends and I am grateful for the people who simply travel with me and have been with me, because they supported me," he said in an Instagram video while recovering from spinal surgery. . "My admirers, grateful for all your love and support. So don't take it for granted today because tomorrow is not promised. More importantly, I am thankful for God. I am thankful for life. I am thankful for I am simply still here. The way to to be a bigger and better version of me. I look forward to an incredible 2020. "