Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko await baby number two!

Roommates, as we are all still in quarantine, it is understood that all good news is welcome to lighten the current mood. Enter Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Hart, who recently announced that they are expecting their second child together.

Congratulations are definitely in order for Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko, who broke the news on social media that they are expecting another bundle of joy soon. The couple already share a child together, their 2-year-old son, Kenzo Kash Hart.

When posting to Instagram, Eniko wrote the following title:

"Baby # 2. In the midst of all this we are counting our blessings and we couldn't be more grateful! Soon it will be a family of 6! #Glowingandgrowing,quot;

As Kevin fans will already know, he is already the father of his two oldest children since his first marriage to ex-wife Torrie Hart, Heaven Hart is 15 and Hendrix Hart is 12.

While Kevin has been broadcasting his deepest "confessions,quot; on social media to pass the time during the self-quarantine, he hasn't yet released the baby news with his millions of followers. However, he responded to Eniko's post with various emojis, including fire, clapping, and prayer hands.

The couple who married in 2014 faced a difficult time when Kevin publicly cheated on her. Three years later, he publicly apologized and wrote:

“I made a serious mistake at trial and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing so, I know that I will hurt the people closest to me, with whom I spoke and apologized, who would be my wife and children. Send many apologies to my wife and children. I have to do better and I will. I'm not perfect and I've never pretended to be … I love you all. "

We wish the couple the best!