Kenya Moore's daughter takes center stage in never-before-seen photos of her Greek vacation: "Real Atlanta housewives,quot; fans back her

Those who tune in The Real Housewives of Atlanta Religiously, they are aware that Kenya Moore is going through a difficult time due to her divorce from husband Marc Daly.

The businesswoman was so depressed that she almost decided to make the trip to Greece with the other ladies: Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams and Nene Leakes.

Kenya eventually went to Greece, and despite the fact, there were fights and shadows, Kenya shared a sweet post where she said she was grateful for the trip for these reasons: "The best thing about #Greece was having @thebrooklyndaly there every night. We were able to go to #santorini from Athens, and it was one of the most memorable trips I've ever had. What I do can be difficult at times, but it's much easier when you have genuine friendships and love from people who love you and off camera. Thanks to My sisters @ cynthiabailey10 and @Kandi for being there through thick and thin. I love you both. Thank you, #teamtwirl, for being the most loyal fans anyone can have. Please stay safe and be blessed. # love #family #RHOA ”

He also delighted fans with some never-before-seen photos taken during the Greek holidays. One fan said, "I wish they had shown him more on the show, forget everything else."

Another sponsor wrote: “We love you, Kenya, you always keep class and represent black women well. Nene is a disgrace to all of us, smh. Stay blessed queen.

This follower explained: “❤️👑 What I love about you is any problem you have with any of those women in RHOA, you leave it on the show! You're not arguing back and forth with fans in the comments or ranting on Twitter like those who won't be named! Keep your head up, Kenya, and she's right, Nene is just jealous of you, and everyone knows it, just like I said, girl, keep doing you and we love you always and forever, my friend💜🙏. "

This reviewer shared the following: "So to be clear, the class is constantly casting unnecessary shadows and then gets upset when it returns?" Oh ok now i understand …

Kenya is doing its best to stay classy in the midst of the drama.



