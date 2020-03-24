Kenya Moore will no longer allow ex-husband Marc Daly in their home

Fans Atlanta Real Housewives We know that Kenya Moore's legal dispute with her ex-husband, Marc Daly, has not gone so well. BET recently reported on the reality star who is currently trying to come to terms with Marc about his daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly.

Interestingly, Moore claims that Marc will no longer be allowed to enter his home. Moore said in the preview clip for Sunday's episode that he doesn't know how he's going to make it work, arguing that he could go see his daughter at his home, but that she didn't want him to stay there.

Fans of the reality star know that Moore and NeNe Leakes do not get along, and this fact once again arose when NeNe refused to sympathize with the situation in Kenya. On March 2, People magazine reported that NeNe said: "Kenya had this on the way."

According to NeNe, "everything that goes, comes back,quot;, explaining that Kenya has been inserted in the relationships of other women in Real Housewives of Atlanta. The leaks accused Kenya of trying to sabotage other women's relationships in strange ways.

It is clear that NeNe is not empathetic to Kenya's family and legal drama. He claimed that Kenya once tried to interfere with their relationship as well, so he doesn't feel bad about it. "Well. You deserved it," Leakes said. As most know, Daly and Moore were married about three years ago in the summer of 2017.

She later gave birth to their first child, Brooklyn, on November 4, 2018. The couple married in September 2019. These days, however, Kenya and Marc, like the rest of the world population, have other concerns. In his mind.

As the coronavirus has spread across the globe, some social media users are looking for an alternative topic of discussion, and it was Kenya who provided it. Today Ron Collins claimed that Kenya turned to her social media account to market her new hair product, instead of discussing the pandemic.

Ad

Fans of the reality star had nothing but good things to say about Kenya and its product, and many of them claim they were big fans of its products.



Post views:

0 0