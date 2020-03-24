Kenya Moore tries to get the minds of her fans out of hard times with this post

Kenya Moore alienates her fans from the coronavirus pandemic amid social estrangement, and reminds them of

‘#Moorehaircaremondays Our # 1 best seller is now available again @sallybeauty #kenyamoorehairgrowthserum strengthens hair, protects, hydrates and revitalizes dry and damaged hair.

People love whey because it is so light that it can be used every day. It is for all hair types and is never greasy or greasy. Try it out today; It is also available online, and in @sallybeauty #kenyamoore #hair #longhair #rhoa stores, "Kenya captioned her post.

Many fans praised Kenya's products and said that they really work.

A follower said: "Kandi yams is a trip or die, friend,quot;, it seems that she always supports you ".

Someone else posted this: "Can you buy me a growth serum … I'm kidding … I have everything but the edge cream and long strong vitaminized hair!"

One commenter wrote: "I used it for the first time last night (shampoo and conditioner) … loved it."

Another follower said: ‘Sister, I love you very much. But "people are dying Kim," ‘and one commenter posted this:‘ @thekenyamoore, I heard it doesn't even work and it makes your hair fall out, don't buy! "

Someone else said, ‘My shampoo 🧴 and my conditioner arrived in the mail several weeks ago. I currently have braids; however, when I remove them, I can't wait to test their products. "

One commenter wrote: ‘It works, I've been using it for about 16 months since August 2018, and my hair is very strong and healthy. I love the hair mask, and while I didn't need the edge cream, I still love how it lays down your edges. So I can testify that this hair care line works, and it's not just water, Marlo and Shamea. Now I have the conditioner in my hair as I type. Thanks Kenya, I will always support you as long as God allows it. "

In other news, Kenya shared some photos and videos from the trip to Greece that she and the RHOA ladies had a while ago. He also told people what was most beautiful about this trip.

