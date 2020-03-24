Keep up to date with all the live streams of Celeb: What to see on March 24

There has never been a better time to go live on Instagram.
Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, John Legend Y Lizzo They are making lemonade with lemons during the coronavirus pandemic by entertaining, inspiring and informing their fans, all in real time. From concerts, you can enjoy from the comfort of your own sofa, courtesy of Keith Urban to a dazzling conversation between stars like Miley and Hailey BieberYou will want to schedule one or two observation parties. (Or three … This is not a time to judge!)
Here are all the star-studded events you can expect on Tuesday, March 24:
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan At 9 am. EST / PST: Start your morning bright and early with Kelly Ripa Y Ryan Seacrest, which they broadcast live from their respective homes. Today's guests include leading dancers from the American Ballet Theater, James B. Whiteside Y Isabella Boylston.
The view at 11 a.m. EST / 10 a.m. CT: presidential candidate Joe Biden joins the ladies of The view while broadcasting the program remotely from their homes and studio.
Miley Cyrus' Instagram "Bright Minded,quot; live at 1:30 p.m. EST / 11:30 a.m. PST: For the latest installment of her hour-long show, the pop star (who shows great potential as a talk show host) will invite Dad Billy Ray Cyrus, sister Noah Cyrus to chat with confidence and Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder.
Stephen Lovekin / Shutterstock
Hannah brown Y Tyler CameronLive Instagram at 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST: The Bachelor stars and their self-styled "Quarantine Team,quot; are demonstrating workouts with a celebrity trainer Phil Fit.
Priyanka ChopraLive Instagram at 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST: Actress will discuss COVID-19 with Dr. Tedros Adhanom Y Maria Van Kerkhove from the World Health Organization.
Melissa AlcantraLive Instagram at 4 p.m. EST / 1 p.m. PST: Kim KardashianThe personal trainer will motivate you to stay active with a workout at home. Get ready to sweat, you guys!
Colin Young-Wolf / Invision for PEOPLE Magazine / AP Images
Finn WolfhardTwitch Stream at 4 p.m. EST / 1 p.m. PST: the Strange things star band, The Aubreys, is performing live on Twitch.
Katharine McPhee Y David FosterLive Instagram at 8:30 p.m. EST / 5:30 p.m. PST: The couple has rated their evening live performances as "Quaranstream,quot;. Past themes include Disney and the country; Plus, they even accept applications!
Bitch sesh Podcast & # 39; s Instagram Live at 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. EST: Your favorite experts from the Bravo universe Casey Wilson Y Danielle Schneider are recording their first live episode of Bitch sesh.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
