Keep up to date with all the live streams of Celeb: What to see on March 24

There has never been a better time to go live on Instagram.

Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, John Legend Y Lizzo They are making lemonade with lemons during the coronavirus pandemic by entertaining, inspiring and informing their fans, all in real time. From concerts, you can enjoy from the comfort of your own sofa, courtesy of Keith Urban to a dazzling conversation between stars like Miley and Hailey BieberYou will want to schedule one or two observation parties. (Or three … This is not a time to judge!)

Here are all the star-studded events you can expect on Tuesday, March 24:

LIVE with Kelly and Ryan At 9 am. EST / PST: Start your morning bright and early with Kelly Ripa Y Ryan Seacrest, which they broadcast live from their respective homes. Today's guests include leading dancers from the American Ballet Theater, James B. Whiteside Y Isabella Boylston.

The view at 11 a.m. EST / 10 a.m. CT: presidential candidate Joe Biden joins the ladies of The view while broadcasting the program remotely from their homes and studio.