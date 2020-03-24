Katy Perry sends words of support to the attack of hopeful suffering of & # 39; American Idol & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML0de066a06ff1225b572e8b5cb1f651f111% %MINIFYHTML0de066a06ff1225b572e8b5cb1f651f112%

The successful creator of & # 39; Roar & # 39; Tweet that Makayla Brownlee has nothing to be ashamed of after crying at the beautifully covered aspiring singer & # 39; & # 39; Rainbow & # 39; by Kacey Musgraves.

"American idol"judges Katy Perry, Luke BryanY Lionel richie He ran to the aid of contestant Makayla Brownlee after she abruptly left the stage and fell to the ground behind the stage during her Hollywood Week audition.

During the episode of the Monday TV talent show, the singer took the stage for her solo performance in front of the famous trio, but interrupted her performance and quickly left the stage.

After collapsing on the ground, Perry, Bryan, and Richie ran to see what was happening, at which point medical personnel on site were treating Brownlee, and called ambulances when she started having a seizure.

"In seventh grade, I was diagnosed with vasovagal syncope," Brownlee explained of the long-term ailment he has been dealing with for years, in an interview taken after the incident. "It's a heart condition that makes me react to stress differently than other people, and it could lead to a seizure."

"She can't control it. She is embarrassed, but physically, she is 100 percent fine," added her father. "This opportunity is very important to her. I would hate to see her inhibited in some way because she is an excellent singer. She works very hard."

Although it was unclear whether Brownlee could return to acting or not, he later made his triumphant return, much to the enthusiasm of the judges.

"Let's try this again," Brownlee remarkably calmed down to the judges with a smile, while Perry replied supportively, "You got this!"

The star contender captivated the judges with a powerful performance by Kacey Musgraves"Rainbow", with "Roar" star Perry reduced to tears as she explained that Brownlee's condition really puts things in perspective when it comes to being stressed or tired as they took her to the next round.

"Nothing to be ashamed of, #MakaylaBrownlee. We all handle stress differently," the pop star wrote on Twitter when the episode aired. "That was the sweetest performance of & # 39; Rainbow & # 39; #MakalylaBrownlee. So excited that you were able to come back and sing for us and give us that perspective that we must sometimes remember."