Kanika Kapoor's friend Ojas S Desai tests negative for COVID-19



Singer Kanika Kapoor's irresponsible behavior has endangered 163 people after attending a party in Lucknow, despite her trip to the UK just a week earlier. The singer reportedly concealed her travel history, was part of social gatherings, and was later announced to be positive for COVID-19.



However, people who came in contact with it before it was quarantined are being tested for Coronavirus. Today his friend, Ojas S Desai, has said that they gave him a negative result for the Coronavirus test. Desai reportedly went into hiding and fled Lucknow since March 16, 2020. However, he has now released a statement saying that a checkup was done at the Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Mumbai, and tested negative for COVID. 19) But since he was in contact with Kanika, Desai is now quarantined at his home in Juhu until April 4.

Yesterday there were reports that of 163 people you met, 62 were negative for COVID 19. Now we really hope that the people who were part of that social gathering are also safe. Meanwhile, Kanika Kapoor is quarantined and treated at a hospital in Lucknow, and there are several cases on file against her irresponsible behavior at such critical times.