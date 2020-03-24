Kandi Burruss praises her husband, Todd Tucker's wild gaze – Check out his latest photos

Kandi Burruss tells her fans that despite the fact that Todd Tucker is now growing a beard to freak out, he still loves his looks. Kandi's family is staying home these days, too, and she made sure to tell her fans that we need to do this to help contain this new coronavirus, which is torturing the planet these days.

Check out one of Kandi's latest posts on her social media account.

‘I love his beard even when he grows wild! My love @ todd167 ’Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said, "I swear all I hear is that Mamma Joyce says," They both go down with big heads. "But look at God." # BlackLove. "

A commenter posted this: ‘Lol! So they are really angry! Hahaha Real Black Love! "And a fan said, 'Beautiful couple, they both look' really good and complete each other and yes sir. '

Someone said: Sí Yes! He also represents our beard oil well! My clients love it! Be #beardgang ’and a follower posted this:‘ I saw Queen & Slim this weekend. I loved it, great movie! "

Someone else gave Kandi this advice: "I like his beard, but you should wash it, then comb it and it will be fluffy."

A follower said: ‘What ring of light do you wear? I will also text you in case you don't respond hahaha. "

Someone else said: ‘My favorite housewife … #bosslady #inspiration # humblerichbitch👏👏 # @ kandi I love you."

One commenter wrote: ‘You and your husband are the MVPs, as they said together, they are a great team. You guys are in it to win it, everyone makes millions together … you guys are my favorites. "

Ad

Apart from this, Kandi posted some flashback photos as everything was fine. She shared some photos from her Real Housewives of Atlanta cast trip to Greece, and fans were amazed to see all the ladies showing off their beach bodies.



Post views:

82