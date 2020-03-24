John Oliver and Bill Maher Set Return Dates Amid Coronavirus Crisis – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML888c54f202f643bbe02ca302de61631a11% %MINIFYHTML888c54f202f643bbe02ca302de61631a12%

HBO Last week tonight with John Oliver Y Real time with Bill Maher They have set return dates for new episodes amid the coronavirus health crisis.

Last week tonight will air a new episode this Sunday, March 29 at 11 p.m. Y Real time with return on Friday, April 3 at 10 p.m. ET / PT. Both presenters will record the shows from their homes.

Both HBO shows, along with all the other late-night talkers, halted production due to the coronavirus pandemic after broadcasts from March 13-15.

Unlike other late-night shows, which came back almost immediately with online videos before migrating to television, Last week tonight Y Real time He had been silent for the past 10 days.

Oliver tweeted on Sunday that he was hoping to return next week. "There is no new show tonight, so we are repeating last week's episode, which is still … you know … quite relevant," Oliver tweeted Sunday. Will we be back next week? We hope so! We are doing our best! Can you hear that It's us, knocking on wood! "