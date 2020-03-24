Joe Biden tells Donald Trump that it's time for him to finally do this in a hot video

As promised to the American people, former Vice President Joe Biden has begun holding briefings on the coronavirus, the state of the economy, and President Donald Trump's controversial decisions.

The Democrat is in self-isolation like millions of people hoping to stop or at least stop the spread of the virus.

Biden has been forced to hold briefings for a makeshift studio at his home in Delaware.

On Monday, former Vice President Barack Obama gave Trump a few punches for his mishandling of the coronavirus response and for creating chaos during his daily briefings where he often attacks reports, going against doctors and other health experts. .

Biden said in his video statement: "Trump continues to say that he is a wartime president. Well, he begins to act like one. We need to get moving, to put in place today what we should have put in place weeks ago."

Biden went on to say: “Donald Trump is not to blame for the coronavirus. But he has the responsibility for our response. "

The veteran politician added: “We have to do what we did in the 40s and 20s: the 2020s. And we can do that. We need to build a medical arsenal here. Is the White House actively planning what it will take for the American people to begin returning to something akin to a normal life? I do not know."

"The president says no one saw this coming," says Joe Biden. "Well that's not accurate … Based on the public information I had, I noticed that the threat worsened on January 27." https://t.co/Z3azdNU1nk pic.twitter.com/UXgmGwNMr4 – ABC News (@ABC) March 23, 2020

Biden demanded that the federal government abandon efforts to have Obamacare declared unconstitutional by citing the impacts of the coronavirus.

Biden also released a letter to Trump and the state attorney general, where he criticized the controversial lawsuit against Obamacare amid the outbreak.

He wrote: & # 39; ”In a time of national emergency, exposing existing vulnerabilities in our public health infrastructure, it is inconceivable that he will continue with a lawsuit designed to strip millions of Americans of their health insurance and protections. under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which prohibits insurers from denying coverage or increasing premiums because of pre-existing conditions. "

He added: "No American should have the additional concern right now that you are in court trying to take their medical care away from them. You are letting partisan rancor and politics threaten the lives of your constituents, and that is a breach of your sworn duty. Therefore, I ask each of you to withdraw your litigation support to repeal the ACA. The litigation you are supporting, Texas v. USA, jeopardizes each of those protections and it threatens the tranquility and access to care of hundreds of millions of Americans. "

Biden is trying to direct his attention to the general election.



