Joe Biden initiates the media blitz of the coronavirus campaign; Trump Attacks – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML00ac55ce524f460e7234ec5d678a4c8111% %MINIFYHTML00ac55ce524f460e7234ec5d678a4c8112%

"I have never been so proud to be an American, I mean that sincerely," Joe Biden told MSNBC's Nicole Wallace today about the coronavirus pandemic affecting the nation and the world.

"Ordinary people who do extraordinary things for their community, for their neighbors, for the people on the street, for all those who are out there," added the man who will almost certainly face Donald Trump in this year's presidential elections. . "They are afraid, but they are united."

%MINIFYHTML00ac55ce524f460e7234ec5d678a4c8113% %MINIFYHTML00ac55ce524f460e7234ec5d678a4c8114%

%MINIFYHTML00ac55ce524f460e7234ec5d678a4c8115% %MINIFYHTML00ac55ce524f460e7234ec5d678a4c8116%

"God, they are incredible, God, they are incredible", the always former empathetic vice president sadly pointed out to those who suffer from COVID-19 and those who have already lost loved ones when the death toll in the United States reached today. almost 700 lives lost

Related story Market rises on Dow's best day since 1933 and media stock rally ViacomCBS up 30%

Called "Joe Biden, just a boy in his basement talking to a girl in hers," by former assistant George W. Bush and The view Co-host Wallace, the former vice president was all over the dial on Tuesday. Today Dateline White House the apparition was preceded by periods in The view itself and, with a reprimanded cough in hand, Jake Tapper's CNN show:

.@Joe Biden He says his main concern during the COVID-19 crisis is "disinformation": "Listen to the scientists." Listen to the doctors. "I would respectfully suggest that you should have Dr. (Anthony) Fauci in much more than the President." https://t.co/bb4eFELBUe pic.twitter.com/e5iOGyLQHu – The view (@TheView) March 24, 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says President Trump should have enacted the Defense Production Law "a long time ago." "It should have been enacted months ago. This is a position where we knew what was coming. All you have to do is look around the world. " pic.twitter.com/oJuI4z33hi – The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) March 24, 2020

The first day of many expected media successes comes for Biden after several dark days after his sweep of the Florida, Illinois and Arizona primaries on March 17. In recent days, the home that isolates Biden has started making frequent online speeches and participating in increased virtual fundraisers. One often-mentioned tip that Barack Obama's best companion has been getting from his donors is to start counter-programming the extensive and news cycle that dominates the press conferences of the former Celebrity Apprentice host.

It was a striking message that Biden made clear today that he had heard.

Noting that his socially distant speech on COVID-19 earlier this week "did not get much coverage on national television," Bien stated that his comments were seen "by millions online." Still, as Empire State Governor Andrew Cuomo seemed to be picking up on the POTUS standard so repeatedly left ill-informed by Trump and spreading information, Biden acknowledged that this campaign is unlike any other he has participated in before in these times without precedents.

In his own coronavirus campaign actions, Trump told a virtual Fox News Channel city council that "he would love for the country to open up and just look forward to leaving at Easter."

Openly ignoring the advice of much of his own coronavirus workforce, some of which were on the cable newscast meeting with Trump, and his own statements about a long shutdown, with the date set for April 12, the current POTUS has been accused of putting money before life: pretty damning terms in the midst of an election amid a series of shortcomings by the administration so far

"Why don't you just act like a president?" Biden told Nicolle Wallace today about Trump's dizzying and widely criticized performance in handling the coronavirus situation so far.

Or as Biden's old cabinet colleague Hillary Clinton said:

Please do not follow the medical advice of a man who directly looked at a solar eclipse. – Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2020

As Congress appears to be moving toward the completion of a stimulus package tonight, and medical professionals warn that hospitals will soon be overwhelmed, confirmed cases of coronavirus rose to nearly 52,000 in the US. And the worst is yet to come.