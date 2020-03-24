Joe Biden has recruited Barack Obama to help him make this very important decision.

While Joe Biden is in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, he is busy searching for the best woman who can be his vice president.

Over the weekend, the Delaware Democrat called during a fundraiser that took place in Georgia, explaining that he is investigating seven politicians for the high-profile job.

Biden also confessed that he has been talking to former President Barack Obama about his decision. This is what Biden said about the possible vice presidential election: "The most important thing, and in fact I have spoken with Barack about this, the most important thing is that there has to be someone who, the day after being elected, is prepared to be president from the United States of America if something happens. "

While Biden did not disclose the women's names, he is seeking the job that he did tell donors that the background investigation process is "vigorous," and will begin in "a matter of weeks."

Biden went on to say, "The most important thing, and I've actually talked to Barack about this, the most important thing is that there has to be someone who, the day after being elected, is prepared to be president of the United States of America if anything it happened. "

Biden said he wants a person who is prepared the first day and added: “They have to be prepared. Once I choose someone, God willing, if I'm the nominee, there will be no problem. I have to choose someone if, God forbid, tomorrow if I hired what my son had or something, that person is ready the first day to be president of the United States. "

He continued: "But the second criterion is that I would very much like my administration to resemble the country like Barack and our administration."

Biden also addressed reports that Donald Trump is considering postponing the general election due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Biden said the 2020 presidential elections should take place, adding: "We voted in the midst of the Civil War. We voted in the middle of the First and Second World War. So the idea of ​​postponing the electoral process is, it seems to me, out of the question. ”

Ad

Some of the names circulating as Biden Vice Presidents are Tammy Duckworth, Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Laura Kelly, and Gretchen Whitmer.



Post views:

0 0