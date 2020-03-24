Job seeker frustrated by follow-up – Up News Info

Dear Amy: Have business ethics standards changed in recent years?

I have attended several job interviews, with zero follow up from the employer or recruiter who arranged the interview.

These are situations where the employer contacted me and asked me to come to the interview and said, "We will contact you."

I recently had two interviews that went well, I thought, but I never heard from them again. I even called to follow up, my calls went to voicemail, of course, and I still haven't received phone calls, emails, or letters.

I would like companies to realize that when they do this, it leaves people with bad feelings about them, and we tell our friends. A rejection is fine, but a polite return message, such as, "Thank you for spending your time with us, however, we have selected another candidate," would close the process.

Is it okay now to fire the person you asked to go for an interview?

– Ignored

Dear ignored: Business ethics has not changed. However, hiring practices have changed.

A frustration for current job seekers is how communication with recruiters and employers seems to flow in one direction, controlled by the employer. When a recruiter (often off-site) sets up an interview, the only contact information you have is that of the recruiter, not the person conducting the interview.

Smart job seekers conclude an interview in person or on Skype by asking, "Could you share your email address with me so I can follow up and thank you?"

If the manager decides to share an email address, they can keep in touch directly.

A good recruiter will contact you after an interview, even if it is to tell you that you will not be hired.

To conduct an effective job search, you should use all available social media tools to contact potential employers, not just through voice calls, email, or letter.

Glassdoor.com offers ways for you to receive and leave anonymous comments about the hiring process with a specific company.

Dear Amy: In high school, I had a boyfriend addicted to cocaine. It became very abusive mental, physical and sexual.

My best friend at the time knew him, but she knew nothing of what was going on in the relationship.

After leaving the relationship with the boyfriend, I ended up going to a psychiatric hospital.

While I was hospitalized, she and I reconnected. I told him all about this abuse. She is well aware of the physical and psychological scars that I still have.

Recently, I realized that she has been dating him more often in her group of friends. She knows everything he did to me and still chooses to hang out with him.

I know I'm being a little harsh, but I don't want to be around her or talk to her because I don't want her to tell her anything about me and my current boyfriend or our lives (when I was with him this monster had me and the members from my family fearing for our safety).

Should I try to talk to her about this? Is it okay to get away from her for this?

Should I be doing this differently?

– Deranged

Dear upset: Your duty is to take care of yourself, and you seem to have done an admirable job.

Loyal friends will naturally not want to maintain a close friendship with a person who has abused a friend.

Of course, the man who abused you may have cleaned up his act and dramatically changed, but you shouldn't risk your own well-being by testing this possibility.

It is wise to keep your distance from the person who abused you, as well as anyone else who is connected to you. You don't need to spend your own valuable emotional bandwidth trying to assess this situation from all angles – you just need to protect yourself, and in this case the best way to protect yourself is to keep your distance.

Dear Amy: "A very worried son,quot; was alarmed when his mother kept repeating herself during a phone call. Difficulty speaking and repeating can be signs of severe dehydration. My mother's doctor told me that it had helped save her life by noticing her difficulty speaking during a phone call.

– grateful

Dear Grateful: Sometimes these changes are more apparent when talking on the phone. I have heard from several readers with similar stories.

