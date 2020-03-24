Job seeker frustrated by follow-up – Up News Info

Dear Amy: Have business ethics standards changed in recent years?

I have attended several job interviews, with zero follow up from the employer or recruiter who arranged the interview.

These are situations where the employer contacted me and asked me to come to the interview and said, "We will contact you."

I recently had two interviews that went well, I thought, but I never heard from them again. I even called to follow up, my calls went to voicemail, of course, and I still haven't received phone calls, emails, or letters.

I would like companies to realize that when they do this, it leaves people with bad feelings about them, and we tell our friends. A rejection is fine, but a polite return message, such as, "Thank you for spending your time with us, however, we have selected another candidate," would close the process.

Is it okay now to fire the person you asked to go for an interview?

– Ignored

Dear ignored: Business ethics has not changed. However, hiring practices have changed.

A frustration for current job seekers is how communication with recruiters and employers seems to flow in one direction, controlled by the employer. When a recruiter (often off-site) sets up an interview, the only contact information you have is that of the recruiter, not the person conducting the interview.

Smart job seekers conclude an interview in person or on Skype by asking, "Could you share your email address with me so I can follow up and thank you?"

If the manager decides to share an email address, they can keep in touch directly.

