Jesy Nelson admits that she never 'absolutely loves' herself after hate comments

However, the 28-year-old Little Mix member reveals in her award-winning documentary & # 39; Odd One Out & # 39; that and now it is & # 39; 100 percent better & # 39; than it ever was.

jesy Nelson She has worked hard to come out of the terrible trolling experience that left her feeling suicidal, but she admitted that she will never be in a place where she "absolutely loves" herself.

the Small mix Star talked about how the nasty comments affected her in her award-winning documentary "Odd One Out." But in a new interview with Britain's Cosmopolitan magazine, Jesy revealed that he has done his best to move the experience forward, and is now "100 percent better" than he used to be.

"Honestly, I didn't like anything about myself," she said, "I'll never lie and say that I absolutely love myself now. There are still things I'm working on. (But) I'm 100 percent better than I was. Before."

Jesy also explained that she wanted to make the documentary to help anyone else interested in turning a "shitty experience into a positive one." However, she was terrified that being so vulnerable would lead her to receive even more unpleasant comments from the trolls.

"I was fucking around," he admitted. "I thought it would make people upset me more and provoke a backlash even more … It was just the opposite. I put myself in a really vulnerable place, but now I'm glad I did."

The 28-year-old singer has also had the support of her boyfriend, a reality star. Chris Hughes, throughout the last years. And from his other half, Jesy smiled: "He is a very positive person. Chris is in a world of his own. He is not normal. Everyone who knows him says: 'I've never met anyone like him'." It's cute."

"I think I would love to be in your head." There are no worries or worries. It's in Chris's land. "