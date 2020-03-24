Jeremy Renner requests to reduce child support as he suffers a massive decrease in income

WENN / FayesVision

In documents submitted by the & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39; actor, who has a daughter named Eva, he blames the Coronavirus pandemic for the dramatic change in his financial circumstances.

Jeremy Renner She has requested to reduce her child support payments from $ 30,000 a month for her daughter Eva, as the coronavirus pandemic has caused a massive decrease in her income.

The 49-year-old actor presented documents obtained by TMZ.com that stated that his financial circumstances have changed dramatically in recent weeks. In the newspapers, he said that while he knew his income would go down because his job at "The Avengers"The movies are finished, I had some work done. However, after the Covid-19 virus shook the world," most productions are unlikely to resume before the end of the year. As such, projects that I had previously prepared to film this year are likely to be canceled or postponed. "

According to the website, Renner covers Eva's housing, food, transportation and clothing, paying her ex-wife Sonni Pacheco $ 30,000 a month, tax-free. And while he doesn't state an exact figure for the amount to reduce, he does say he believes Eva's "reasonable needs" cost about $ 11,000 a month.

Renner has also asked the judge to allow his business managers sole control over the money in Eva's account, due to his trust issues with Sonny, who he says is using the money as a "fund for bribes "to maintain your lifestyle.

"Sonny's voracious appetite for Jeremy's money has no end in sight," Renner's attorney states in the documents.