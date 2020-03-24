Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Baseball Skill at Alex Rodriguez's Virtual Baseball Clinic

Instagram

The former New York Yankees player then praises his fiancée singer for her baseball skills and jokingly says, "The only depressing part was seeing Jen close on her swing and throw one."

New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez organized a virtual baseball clinic with his fiancée Jennifer Lopez and her children on Monday (March 23, 20).

The 44-year-old retired baseball superstar broadcast the teaching sessions, titled & # 39; A-Rod Baseball Bunch & # 39 ;, live from his backyard on his Instagram Live account, as people from around the world linger in their homes to help cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Video footage showed Jennifer Lopez, her 11-year-old twins, Emme and her brother Max, and their children, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, involved – with The "Hustlers"star hitting some awesome punches.

After the clinic, Alex posted a few highlights on Instagram, and thanked all would-be gamers who tuned in for some advice, while his family and Jennifer's family teamed up with many Americans on their way to self-isolation.

"Today was a dream day for me," he wrote. "First, I'd like to thank everyone who tuned in to see my first ARod baseball clinic. I hope you have learned something and enjoyed it as much as I did!"

After praising those who are using their forced time at home to work on their game, Alex added: "You can also use it to spend quality time with the family. We had fun playing some baseball in the yard with the four of us. powerful young women in my life. "

Praising Jen's baseball skills, he concluded: "The only depressing part was seeing Jen lock herself into her swing and throw one. What can't she do? She even hits better than me!"

A host of celebrities have been broadcasting live on social media to entertain or educate fans, with Kim Kardashianpersonal trainer Melissa Alcantara leads online trainings and Priyanka Chopra Interviewing World Health Organization officials on their Instagram Live's on Tuesday.

Jennifer Garner has also cornered famous friends including Reese witherspoon Y Amy Adams read children's stories on their Instagram page.

