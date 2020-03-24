Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's tips for keeping the romance spicy

Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
Be honest couples: how do you feel about your partner right now?
As Americans continue to work from home and avoid large social gatherings, many romantic duos find themselves spending a lot, and we want to say a lot"More time together."
For some, it has been shown to be a bit challenging. But for Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor Y Brittany CartwrightThey are still loving the newlywed phase as they embrace their new home and stay inside.
"Trust me, it drives me crazy all the time, but we work together, we live together, we go out together. We are used to being together a lot," Brittany shared with E! Exclusive news. "We want to have a family soon, so we are just trying to prepare for all of that. We have been very lucky. We had a very good year."
Jax added: "It has been a really good year. You know the first year is usually the most difficult and if it is going to be the most difficult then hey I agree with that."
Instead of visiting the gym, Bravo stars have turned their future baby room into a gym complete with Peloton bikes and free weights.
They've had time to watch everything from real crime shows like The Gabriel Hernández trials to comedies like The office, friends Y Family man.
But when their wedding aired Vanderpump Rules last week, the couple hoped to invite much of the cast, including Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent Y Stassi Schroeder for an observation party. However, the Coronavirus prevented them from inviting anyone.
While the news may be difficult to watch and follow, both Jax and Brittany argue that romance can still be kept alive during such uncertain times. The couple has been playing many games, including Yahtzee and Skip-Bo.
For a more romantic evening, Brittany had a few suggestions up her sleeve. "I think cooking together can be fun. Bathing together," he proposed. "If you're fully stocked, scoop out some whipped cream."
Jax added, "Smoke some weed together." If it is legal in your state, of course.
And it's hard not to recommend the new season of Vanderpump Rules It is currently broadcast in Bravo. It is not too late to see the couple's romantic wedding day in Kentucky. Also, there is still a lot of drama to come with this cast.
"I think a lot of people can relate to us. If you give the program a chance, you can totally relate to us," Jax explained. "I know it sounds clichéd when I say it, but it's extremely real and it's not a scripted show and you can't say that for many television shows right now."
Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
