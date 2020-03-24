Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's tips for keeping the romance spicy

Be honest couples: how do you feel about your partner right now?

As Americans continue to work from home and avoid large social gatherings, many romantic duos find themselves spending a lot, and we want to say a lot"More time together."

For some, it has been shown to be a bit challenging. But for Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor Y Brittany CartwrightThey are still loving the newlywed phase as they embrace their new home and stay inside.

"Trust me, it drives me crazy all the time, but we work together, we live together, we go out together. We are used to being together a lot," Brittany shared with E! Exclusive news. "We want to have a family soon, so we are just trying to prepare for all of that. We have been very lucky. We had a very good year."

Jax added: "It has been a really good year. You know the first year is usually the most difficult and if it is going to be the most difficult then hey I agree with that."