Javier Bardem calls Amber Heard & # 39; Toxic & # 39; in the midst of his legal battle with Johnny Depp

The Spanish actor has come to the defense of his co-star in & # 39; Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge & # 39; Stating that this has always been a & # 39; true gentleman and an extremely generous and affectionate friend & # 39 ;.

Javier Bardem has given supporting evidence Johnny Depp in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard about his allegations of domestic abuse.

Johnny is chasing Amber, who accused him of domestic abuse during his divorce proceedings in 2016, for defamation of a 2018 Washington Post article in which he claims she suggested he was violent towards her.

Javier, who starred alongside Johnny in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge"and the drama of 2000"Before dark", has made a statement in the case, obtained by The Blast, supporting his friend as a victim of" lies "made by" toxic beings. "

"I love Johnny. He has always been a true gentleman and an extremely generous and caring friend to my family and me," he begins, before praising the actor's "respectful attitude towards each member of the crew along with his unique and hilarious sense of humor."

"I support Johnny because I have always seen and felt a true loving and caring man in him," he adds.

The wife of the Spanish actor, Penelope Cruz, who has worked with Johnny three times, also made a statement supporting him against his ex-wife.

At the end of his evidence, Javier shoots Amber, saying: "I love Johnny because he is a good human being, caught up in the lies and manipulations of toxic beings, and yet he smiles and loves us all despite that." .

Johnny is suing Amber for $ 50 million (£ 42.5 million) in damages, and they have exchanged bitter accusations, with the Lone Ranger star claiming that his ex abused him instead, and the Aquaman actress alleging that have problems with alcohol and drugs. .

The 56-year-old man is also involved in another defamation case in the UK over an article in The Sun newspaper that accused him of being a "handcuff puncher". Both he and Amber, 33, were due to attend court in London on Monday (March 23, 20), but the British case has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.