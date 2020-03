%MINIFYHTML75fbf794269c4ebe9315750c598bffc611% %MINIFYHTML75fbf794269c4ebe9315750c598bffc612% IOC seeks to postpone the Tokyo Olympics; Canada withdraws March 22, 2020 at 8:47 p.m.

The IOC will take up to four weeks to consider postponing the Tokyo Olympics amid mounting criticism of its handling of the coronavirus crisis which now includes Canada saying it will not send a team to the games this year and the track and field leader, the most important sport in games, which also requires a delay.