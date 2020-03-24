Jane Fonda pushes Americans to "demand support from government coronavirus package"

%MINIFYHTML7afa25926a73edb03d7fa12a52fd353c11% %MINIFYHTML7afa25926a73edb03d7fa12a52fd353c12%

While staying home in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the & # 39; Grace and Frankie & # 39; actress Call President Donald Trump and the Republican Party for their priorities amid the pandemic.

Jane Fonda He urged American citizens to "demand the support of the coronavirus package" from the government amid the ongoing pandemic.

Following the advice of officials of the World Health Organization (WHO), the "Grace and Frankie"The actress is practicing social distancing and staying home in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a blog post on her official website, the star reflected on the global situation and its effect on workers around the world, writing: "I am sitting at home trying to imagine what it is like for workers in the concert economy, for all those who have been fired and I don't know how they are going to make ends meet. "

"Then I read about the huge bailouts that the Trump administration is trying to approve: billions for the multi-billion dollar airline industry," he continued. "$ 3 billion for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. One existential crisis should not be used to fuel another!"

Insisting, "Companies that are poisoning the planet and its people and the weather shouldn't get a dime," the star called on the US president. USA Donald trump and the Republican Party for its priorities, insisting that citizens must express their support for the Democratic Party, which is "asking for immediate monthly transfers of $ 2,000 (£ 1,714) from all adults and $ 1,000 (£ 857) from each child each month until the crisis is over, as well as more help for small businesses and not for larger corporations that will recover more easily and money for medical needs, protective equipment for health workers and much more. "

She added: "All American citizens reading my blog, please call your senator tomorrow and tell them that they demand the support of the coronavirus package."