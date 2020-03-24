James Corden pays tribute to Late Late Show's fifth anniversary

James Corden is grateful.
Monday Cats star recorded a special message to commemorate the 5th anniversary of The Late Late Show. Addressing viewers from his home, James thanked fans for their continued support and reflected on how the show has shaped his life. He also admitted that he and the Late Late Show The team had envisioned a different setup when planning the celebration episode, but still had something special in the works to celebrate the anniversary.
"I wanted to make a little message because today is the fifth anniversary of our Late Late Show first aired here on CBS, "the nightly presenter told the camera." We had so many big plans for the show tonight that we were going to give you. And, for obvious reasons, we cannot offer you that program at this time. "
the Carpool Karaoke The mastermind continued, "So we thought what we would play tonight is our first episode of The Late Late Show, an episode in which if I think about it, I am full of nerves and emotion … "
"When that curtain opened and I came out the first time, I didn't know if it was going to fall flat on its face or if everything was going to be okay," he added. "And I never thought that day that I would be here today talking to you five years later."
James also took a minute to give The Late Late Showfirst guest Tom Hanks a greeting and made sure to send it to him and his wife Rita Wilson best wishes after his coronavirus diagnosis: "That first episode is also important to us because it makes me think of Tom Hanks, who was our first guest on the show, who our thoughts are going to. He and Rita in Australia now. "
Acknowledging the recent events surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, James concluded his message with an uplifting note, saying, "Our thoughts are with you all, wherever you are. This is the strangest and strangest moment we have wanted to do in Our program is to bring you some light in the dark in the corner of your room every night. And at some point, we will do our best to keep trying. "
"Thank you for the past five years and for letting me speak to you every night," he added. "I never expected it to be the entire trip it has been."
Check out James' emotional message in the video above!
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML63c3bb2cadc04c5492f2b00f1ffabecf17%