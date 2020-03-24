James Corden pays tribute to Late Late Show's fifth anniversary

James Corden is grateful.

Monday Cats star recorded a special message to commemorate the 5th anniversary of The Late Late Show. Addressing viewers from his home, James thanked fans for their continued support and reflected on how the show has shaped his life. He also admitted that he and the Late Late Show The team had envisioned a different setup when planning the celebration episode, but still had something special in the works to celebrate the anniversary.

%MINIFYHTML63c3bb2cadc04c5492f2b00f1ffabecf13% %MINIFYHTML63c3bb2cadc04c5492f2b00f1ffabecf14%

"I wanted to make a little message because today is the fifth anniversary of our Late Late Show first aired here on CBS, "the nightly presenter told the camera." We had so many big plans for the show tonight that we were going to give you. And, for obvious reasons, we cannot offer you that program at this time. "

%MINIFYHTML63c3bb2cadc04c5492f2b00f1ffabecf15% %MINIFYHTML63c3bb2cadc04c5492f2b00f1ffabecf16%

the Carpool Karaoke The mastermind continued, "So we thought what we would play tonight is our first episode of The Late Late Show, an episode in which if I think about it, I am full of nerves and emotion … "