Jade Jones says she's 'gutted' over the decision to postpone Tokyo 2020 | Olympic Games News





Jade Jones will miss out on a third gold medal in Tokyo 2020

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones says she is “ gutted & # 39; & # 39; over the decision to postpone Tokyo 2020

%MINIFYHTMLd63714b5ae3533dfe84eb96bfae648f411% %MINIFYHTMLd63714b5ae3533dfe84eb96bfae648f412%

The taekwondo athlete, who won gold in London 2012 and Rio 2016, hoped to make it a hat-trick of the Olympic titles this summer in Japan.

Jones said I'm really gutted. You give your heart and soul to something for four years and then not going ahead is just horrible.

& # 39; Obviously, health comes first, and my highest priority right now is to protect my family and loved ones, and do everything I can to help save the lives of others.

& # 39; But as an elite athlete, he is very demotivating and mentally tough.

"I am a very positive person, but the idea, at the moment, of having to dedicate myself to another year's work is very difficult."

Jones has isolated herself along with her best friend and fellow world taekwondo champion, star Bianca Walkden, at their shared home in Manchester and they have turned their garage into a makeshift training facility.