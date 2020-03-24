J Balvin insists that the sale of mask products was made without his consent

%MINIFYHTMLc2721e061fb1feef7505e960a9571f1411% %MINIFYHTMLc2721e061fb1feef7505e960a9571f1412%

Offering his apologies for surprising fans with the tweet about the masks of the brand & # 39; Colors & # 39 ;, the hit maker of & # 39; Tranquila & # 39; He admits that marketing was "very poorly done."

Latin star J Balvin He apologized after tweets sent Twitter marketing face masks to coincide with his new album.

Shocked fans posted screenshots of a quickly deleted tweet on Saturday, March 21, which read: "#Colores (the title of their new album) merch. Available for 24 hours only!" and linked to their website where brand masks were available to purchase.

When she became aware of the allegations that she was trying to profit from the global coronavirus crisis by selling protective gear, the star turned to Twitter to tell fans that the marketing tweet had been sent without her knowledge and apologized.

The hit maker of "Tranquila" wrote, in Spanish, that the post was sent, "NOT WITH MY CONSENT" and added: "I already spoke to the marketing team and did very poorly, I apologize."

Balvin released "Colors" on Friday, March 20.