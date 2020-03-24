Italians who use & # 39; any excuse & # 39; to evade confinement: Atalanta captain | News from Italy

Atalanta soccer club captain Alejandro Gomez said the people at his team's home in Bergamo, the northeastern city of Italy. Lombardy region which is the Those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic are using any excuse to try to evade a blockage.

According to a government decree, residents are only allowed to go out to buy food, work, or walk their dog briefly, but Gomez said those rules had been exceeded by many.

Solitary outdoor exercise is permitted if people remain in the immediate vicinity of their home.

"There are still people on the streets," Gomez said in an interview with the sports daily Ole, based in his native Argentina.

"There are those who run, those who go to the park to do sit-ups, those who take the dog out and spend an hour walking because they are bored at home or those who lie about going to the supermarket."

"I don't go running, although I am an athlete and it is my job."

In Bergamo, 134 family doctors out of 600, or 22 percent, became ill or were quarantined, said Guido Marinoni, head of the local association of general practitioners. Three doctors have died.

More than 6,000 people have died in Italy from coronavirus, while there have been 63,927 confirmed cases in the most affected country in Europe. Italy's top tier Serie A soccer league has been suspended since March 9.

The first cases of the virus were reported in northern Italy the same week that Atalanta enjoyed one of the best nights in its history, beating Valencia visitors 4-1 in a round-trip match in the Liga de Champions last 16. They won the second leg 4-3.

"I think there was a lot of misinformation at first and we all took it lightly. We thought it was just another flu, a virus like any other that appears in the winter, so we continue to live a normal life," Gomez said. said.

"The other day, the military came to take the boxes with the dead and cremated them somewhere else because there is no more space in the cemeteries here. It's amazing. Every morning I get up to watch the news, and it's always bad."