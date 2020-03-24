It seems the Rams copied their new logo from a Division II school in Texas

%MINIFYHTMLda2a2197b7f3fb5aede0ce9d17c2c81711% %MINIFYHTMLda2a2197b7f3fb5aede0ce9d17c2c81712%

Listen, we've all forgotten to do that homework, and we turned to one of our friends to copy hers right before class starts. "Sure, just make sure you change a couple of answers so the teacher doesn't notice."

%MINIFYHTMLda2a2197b7f3fb5aede0ce9d17c2c81713% %MINIFYHTMLda2a2197b7f3fb5aede0ce9d17c2c81714%

Well, the Rams thought they could launch a quick one online when they released their new logo on Monday. But once again, the Internet remains undefeated.

%MINIFYHTMLda2a2197b7f3fb5aede0ce9d17c2c81715% %MINIFYHTMLda2a2197b7f3fb5aede0ce9d17c2c81716%

Some people noticed that the new look of L.A. was not so new or so new. In fact, it looks remarkably similar to that of Angelo State University, including the Rams, a school in San Angelo, Texas.

MISSING IN SPORTS? Vote for the sporting event you will miss the most this spring in the canceled Sporting News sports stand

It's bad enough that fans reacted less than positively to the new logo when it was first leaked two weeks ago. It didn't improve much when the Rams made it official, and who can blame the fans? It looks like it could easily be a Chargers logo (similar colors, same city, the horn could be struck by lightning). It also looks nothing like the Rams' new $ 5 billion stadium, which was built to take the shape of the old logo.

But add the fact that it might actually have been plagiarized from a Division II school? It is not a good look.